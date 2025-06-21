These are the trendiest hats to wear in Summer 2025

Woman in a hat. Photo: Freepik

Summer hats are not only about style, but also about comfort. While straw hats are typically associated with fashionistas during this time of year, several other models are confidently replacing them this season. They are popular because they are both practical and attractive.

Trendy Hats for Summer 2025

Headscarf

This summer, scarves will be very popular. Not only will it protect you from the sun, but it will also add retro elegance to your look. You can also use the scarf as an accessory for a bag or tie it around your waist.

Headscatf. Photo from Instagram

Crochet panama hat

Another undisputed favorite among fashionistas this summer is the crochet Panama hat. Although it is somewhat unusual for hot weather because it is crocheted, this hat is a must-have. However, it actually protects well from the heat. It can be dense or openwork, colored or minimalist.

Crochet panama hat. Photo from Instagram

Cap

For several seasons in a row, caps have remained relevant. In the summer, they are an absolute must-have. While they were once mostly associated with sports, nowadays, this headwear can be combined with sophisticated looks. A cap suits everyone and should definitely be in your wardrobe this summer.

Cap. Photo from Instagram

A headwear is the perfect accessory to make your look irresistible. Feel free to wear caps, Panama hats, or scarves to stay on trend this season.

