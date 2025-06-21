Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Support the ZSU
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHome and GardenSportHealthcareEurovisionFoodWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyReal estateEconomyInvestmentsArmyMoviesRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Healthcare
Investments
News of the day
Real estate
Sport
Technology
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Summer 2025 most stylish hats — and everyone’s wearing them

Summer 2025 most stylish hats — and everyone’s wearing them

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 June 2025 11:16
These are the trendiest hats to wear in Summer 2025
Woman in a hat. Photo: Freepik
Key words Trendy Hats for Summer 2025

Summer hats are not only about style, but also about comfort. While straw hats are typically associated with fashionistas during this time of year, several other models are confidently replacing them this season. They are popular because they are both practical and attractive.

Advertisement

Novyny.LIVE has more information.

Trendy Hats for Summer 2025

Headscarf

This summer, scarves will be very popular. Not only will it protect you from the sun, but it will also add retro elegance to your look. You can also use the scarf as an accessory for a bag or tie it around your waist.

Trendy hats for summer 2025
Headscatf. Photo from Instagram

Crochet panama hat

Another undisputed favorite among fashionistas this summer is the crochet Panama hat. Although it is somewhat unusual for hot weather because it is crocheted, this hat is a must-have. However, it actually protects well from the heat. It can be dense or openwork, colored or minimalist.

Trendy hats for summer 2025
Crochet panama hat. Photo from Instagram

Cap

For several seasons in a row, caps have remained relevant. In the summer, they are an absolute must-have. While they were once mostly associated with sports, nowadays, this headwear can be combined with sophisticated looks. A cap suits everyone and should definitely be in your wardrobe this summer.

Trendy hats for summer 2025
Cap. Photo from Instagram

A headwear is the perfect accessory to make your look irresistible. Feel free to wear caps, Panama hats, or scarves to stay on trend this season.

As a reminder, we previously wrote about the dress that has become a real must-have this summer. All fashionistas want it.

We also talked about which bag would be the most fashionable this season. It would go with absolutely everything.

 

summer fashion trends hats style
Iryna Savchuk - editor
Author
Iryna Savchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information