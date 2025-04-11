Perfumes that will define the season — Fragrance trends for 2025–2026

Perfumes and accessories. Photo: Pixabay

Perfume is no longer just about a pleasant smell. It is like a personal movie script: with moods, plots and unexpected twists and turns. Not so long ago, the Esxence exhibition in Milan ended, and it shattered all the old ideas about what fragrances should be like.

Cosmopolitan briefly told us about the top scents that will be at their peak in 2025-2026.

Advertisement

What scents are currently at the peak of popularity

Sweets are back, but now with character. It used to be vanilla and caramel, but now it's pistachio cream, rum, cake and even seafood. The flavors become like real deserts: with a crisp crust, delicate creaminess, and unexpected combinations. The most notable example is Golden Pistachio: it smells like eating Dubai chocolate with pistachio cream.

A woman holds a perfume in her hands. Photo: Freepik

Pistachio

Almonds and cherries are a bit boring. Pistachio is something new: delicate, creamy, with a slight saltiness. It is not too sweet, but still very tasty. It is now being used everywhere and is updating even classic compositions very successfully.

Extracts that smell different

It's not enough for a fragrance to last 3 hours — everyone wants the "I came and stayed in the air" effect. That is why brands are not just producing stronger extracts, but completely different formulas: without alcohol, with a deeper trail and richer accords. Kilian, for example, has already released Angels' Share Paradis, a cognac as strong as a night in Paris.

A woman holds a perfume bottle. Photo: Freepik

Smells of earth, bark, moss are in trend

In contrast to the gourmand, it is a calm, almost meditative perfume. Aromas of the forest after rain, wet roots, old wood, powder. The kind of scents that calm you down: they are about silence, about returning to yourself. This is very necessary now in a world where everyone is tired of noise and stress.

Earlier, we wrote about which perfumes are perfect for mature women.

We also reported on anti-trend perfumes that are not worthy of attention in 2025.