What color of dress will make you the star of the prom — be in trend

Surprising everyone at prom is everyone's dream. The color of the dress is the first element that sets the mood. In 2025, designers will strike a balance between gentle classics and bold experimentation, ensuring that everyone finds their perfect shade.

Tanita-Romario has collected the most fashionable colors that are setting trends and has provided tips to help you look amazing.

Trendy dress colors that deserve attention

Lavender

This color evokes the essence of a fragrant spring evening. A light, graceful, almost fairy-tale lavender dress will accentuate your fragility and romance.

Perfect for:

Fair or slightly olive skin.

Green or blue eyes.

Those who dream of a delicate look with a touch of charm will love it.

Lavender dress. Photo from Instagram

Emerald

Deep green is eye-catching and royal. If you want to impress, but without frills, this is your option.

Perfect for:

Dark or tanned brunettes.

Owners of brown and green eyes.

Those who love contrasts and noble colors.

Emerald dress. Photo from Instagram

Powder pink

This shade is like silk: calm, soft, and feminine. It doesn't draw attention to itself, but leaves the warmest impression.

Perfect for:

Fair skin with a porcelain or peachy tone.

Those looking for a delicate and refined look will love it.

A pink dress. Photo from Instagram

Metallic colors

A silver, gold, or bronze dress is more than just a choice — it's a statement. These shades are ideal for girls who want to stand out.

Perfect for:

Owners of tanned or very fair skin.

Those who love glitter and want to stand out.

Metallic shade of the dress. Photo from Instagram

Ombré

Smooth color transitions create a mysterious and delicate look. They're ideal when it's hard to choose just one shade.

Ideal for:

Girls who want a unique but subtle look.

Creative and dreamy types.

Ombré shade. Photo from Instagram

How to avoid mistakes with color

As you can see, you should pay attention to your skin tone and eye color. This will help you decide whether to go for warm or cool colors. Also consider what colors make you feel more confident.

If a fashionable color doesn't suit you, it's better to find one that does. The main thing is not just to look beautiful, but to shine from within. The color will only help show that.

