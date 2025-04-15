These items age you — What to avoid wearing after age 40

A woman posing for a photo. Photo: Freepik

Good style doesn't start with clothes, it starts with an inner feeling: when you feel good, you start to look better. And then fashion becomes your ally, not your enemy. If you have a chance to look fresher, younger and slimmer, why not take it?

Novyny.LIVE will give you some tips on this.

Here are some things to avoid if you want to look modern and attractive after 40.

Fashion tips for mature women

Horizontal stripes are not the best idea

Yes, stripes are a classic. But not all stripes are equally useful. Wide horizontal stripes can make the figure look more massive. But narrow stripes, especially vertical or diagonal stripes, can work wonders. If you have a V-neck, it's even better: it lengthens the silhouette and makes the neck look more graceful.

Summer dress with narrow vertical stripes. Photo from Instagram

Too much decor is also a problem

Bigger is not always better. Bows, ties and massive elements often "frame" the very areas we want to hide, not accentuate. For example, a tie on a cardigan just above the belly is not what you need. On the contrary, minimalist, elongated pieces make the look cleaner and more modern.

Large floral prints

Yes, florals never go out of style. But if you choose a print that is too massive and bright, it starts to work against you. Especially if it's also on a wide tunic — the "expansion" effect is guaranteed.

Blouse with a floral print. Photo from Instagram

Small flowers on a shorter blouse with an open neckline are preferable. This print looks more sophisticated and expensive.

