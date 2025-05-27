Real relief from dandruff — solutions that won't break the bank

Dandruff in the hair. Photo: Freepik

Dandruff is not just a cosmetic problem. It can spoil your mood, cause itching, and create embarrassing situations. But the good news is that it's possible to deal with it if you know what to do.

The Byrdie website has given some effective tips to help you forget about dandruff for a long time.

First of all, it should be noted that not all flaking on the scalp is dandruff. Sometimes it's just dryness or a reaction to care. Dandruff can be recognized by the large white particles that fall from the hair. If you notice red spots or severe irritation, it may be seborrheic dermatitis, and then it is better to see a doctor. In other cases, you can try home methods.

How to deal with dandruff

Choose shampoos with antifungal ingredients

Ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione, selenium — these are not scary words, but rather substances that help to remove dandruff. They can be found in special shampoos in pharmacies. Use them regularly to reduce the fungus that causes dandruff. Sulphate shampoos can be too harsh, especially for sensitive skin.

Do not avoid washing your hair

Often, people are afraid to wash their hair, thinking that it will make the situation worse. But on the contrary, dirt, styling residues, and dry shampoos only provoke dandruff. Regular washing helps keep your skin clean and reduces the risk of irritation.

Washing the head. Photo: Freepik

Essential oils

Rosemary, lavender, tea tree, or green tea oils can be added to base shampoos or applied to the scalp in diluted form. They are gentle, anti-inflammatory, and smell great.

Comb your hair daily

It will not only improve blood circulation but also gently remove dead skin particles. The main thing is not to do it aggressively. Use a brush with natural bristles or a wooden comb.

Home remedies that are worth trying

Aloe vera is a great skin soother. Add a little to your conditioner or apply it separately.

Apple cider vinegar — mix with water 1:1, rub into the scalp, leave for a few minutes, and rinse well.

Lemon juice helps to remove excess oil, but it is better to dilute it with water or replace it with lemon essential oil.

Olive oil nourishes the skin and makes hair softer. It is enough to apply for 30 minutes before washing.

Remember that dealing with dandruff is a long process, but over time, regular care and the right products really do work.

