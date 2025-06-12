Summer shower tips to keep your skin soft and healthy

A girl is in the shower. Photo: Freepik

In the heat of the day, a shower is a real salvation. But even this pleasant routine can be harmful to the skin if you don't know a few simple but important rules. Dermatologists told us how to wash your body in the summer to keep it moisturised and not start to peel off.

How to take a shower properly in summer

A short shower is better than a long bath

In summer, it's better not to hang out in the bathroom. Ideally, 5-10 minutes in the shower. This is enough to wash off sweat and dust, but not to dry out the skin. Especially if you like hot water, it washes away the natural protective fats that retain moisture.

The temperature should not exceed 37 °C

The best water is slightly warm or even cool. Hot jets harm the skin: they dry it out, cause tightness, and even irritation. According to experts, it is ideal to keep the temperature at body level — around 37 °C. It's neither an ice shock nor a bath, but a comfortable "therapeutic heat" that does not harm.

Towel

After a shower, you do not need to dry yourself with all your might. It is better to gently pat your body with a towel. This is especially important if you have caught some sun or have sensitive skin. Tapping is an easy way to avoid irritation.

Do not ignore hydration

Yes, in summer we sweat more and our skin appears to be more oily. But this does not mean that it is hydrated. On the contrary, heat, sun, and air conditioning dehydrate it. Therefore, a cream or gel after a shower is a must. The main thing is to apply it immediately, while the body is still slightly damp. It will help to "seal" the moisture inside the skin.

What should you choose instead of thick creams?

If greasy textures don't suit you, choose lightweight ones: emulsions, gels, fluids. They are quickly absorbed, do not leave stickiness, but do their job — moisturise and protect.

