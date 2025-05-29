The most fashionable hat of summer 2025 — everyone will want it

A girl in a hat. Photo: Freepik

This summer, a stylish hat is essential. Sun protection is not only about the cream, but also about accessories that are both practical and fashionable. Straw hats are in trend. They have returned to the wardrobes of stars and influencers, but this time not as a beach attribute, but as a full-fledged part of the look.

Straw hats became a real hit in summer 2025

They are worn with linen dresses, white shirts, sundresses, and light jackets. The look is casual but stylish. Especially popular are models with wide brims, with rough ribbons or small details that add personality. Such a thing emphasises taste and adds atmosphere, whether you are in the city or on holiday.

Many celebrities have already shown their versions of summer looks with hats. Often among them are models of the Ukrainian brand Ruslan Baginskiy, which has become popular far beyond Ukraine. It is his hats that foreign stars choose for their natural materials, sophisticated shape, and style that speak for themselves. The cost of such accessories starts at USD 200, but similar options can be found among Ukrainian brands or in vintage stores.

A straw hat is not just a trend. It's a way to look modern without sacrificing comfort. It also means taking care of skin health and a sense of summer freedom in every look.

