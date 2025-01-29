Melania Trump's fashion rules — three habits that impress

Melania Trump. Photo: video screenshot

Melania Trump is not just the wife of the U.S. president, but a true style icon. She has been developing her signature look for a long time and remains true to it regardless of fashion trends. The main principles of her style are elegance, minimalism and attention to detail.

This was reported by Focus.

Why is Melania Trump considered to be a style icon?

Maximum sophistication, minimum jewellery

You rarely see a lot of jewellery in her looks. She doesn't overload her outfits with bracelets, necklaces or massive earrings. She opts for elegant Van Cleef & Arpels diamond studs and luxurious rings. The most famous of these are a 13-carat Graff engagement ring and a 25-carat diamond ring given to her by Donald Trump on their 10th wedding anniversary. Melania proves that excess is not necessary for true style.

Melania Trump's ring. Photo: Focus

Capes are her secret weapon

Melania Trump loves cape coats and dresses with cape sleeves. It adds sophistication and mystery to her looks. Before the inaugural events, she wore capes by Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, while in the United Kingdom, she appeared in a striking yellow Valentino coat that caused a sensation. She knows how to wear these things to look not just fashionable but royal.

Melania Trump's dress. Photo from Instagram

Shoes that have become a business card

Melania Trump always wears heels, even with her tall stature. She never changes between two brands — Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin. She has hundreds of pairs of these luxurious shoes in her wardrobe. In winter, she chooses high boots by the same designers, and when she needs comfortable shoes, she wears Roger Vivier ballet flats. Sometimes she can be seen in Jimmy Choo or Gianvito Rossi, but that is the exception rather than the rule.

Trump and his wife. Photo: Elle

Melania Trump has created her own unique style and has not changed it in years. Her image is always considered down to the smallest detail and her every appearance becomes a true fashion inspiration.

