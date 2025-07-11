Fashion trends as if from 3025 — outfits that are ahead of time

Stylish look. Photo: Freepik

This summer, fashionistas have been impressed by several trends and looks that are ahead of their time. They are so innovative that not everyone would dare dress this way. At first glance, these trends seem to have come from the distant future.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about them.

Unusual fashion trends

Panty shorts

The most unusual trend this summer was panty shorts. Fashionistas went crazy over the new product from Miu Miu. They look unusual, and not everyone would dare wear them. This option seems to be from the future. Its tangible rebellious spirit and hipster cut will suit real daredevils.

Shorts and panties. Photo: Miu Miu

Boots in summer looks

Boots are another one of fashionistas' unexpected favorites in the summer. They can be worn with short skirts, T-shirts, or dresses. This style is unusual for hot weather, but fashionistas will do anything for a stylish look.

Summer look with boots. Photo from Instagram

Spider web dress

The spider web dress has really made a splash in the fashion world. While such clothes were once only suitable for the beach, you can now wear a transparent dress anywhere. This style is ideal for those who like to stand out and experiment because this dress will make you stand out.

Spider web dress. Photo from Instagram

These unusual trends will definitely make you stand out from the crowd. They create the impression that fashion has come to us from the year 3025.

