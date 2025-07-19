Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Clean hair all week: the right way to wash your hair

Clean hair all week: the right way to wash your hair

Publication time 19 July 2025 12:55
How to keep hair clean for days — washing tips that work
Woman in a bathroom. Photo: Freepik

Most of us dream of keeping our hair clean and fresh for days — without having to wash it daily. The good news? It’s absolutely possible with just a few simple tips.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you how to keep your hair clean for days.

How to wash your hair properly

Choosing Shampoo

First, use a shampoo that is suitable for your hair type. It should contain mild cleansing ingredients. However, once every two weeks, use a shampoo designed specifically for an oily scalp.

A woman washes her hair. Photo: Freepik

At the same time, avoid shampoos with sulfates because they can dry out your scalp.

Proper cleansing

Before washing, comb your hair thoroughly to prevent tangles and make cleansing easier. Lather the shampoo up in your palms before applying it to your hair. Make sure to thoroughly rinse your scalp with shampoo at least twice, especially if you use styling products.

Massage your scalp with your fingertips, paying special attention to the back of your head and the area behind your ears. This helps cleanse the scalp effectively and stimulate blood circulation.

Styling

Dry your hair immediately after washing. Use a hair dryer with a moderate temperature to do this. Direct the air from the roots to the ends to add volume and prevent damage.

A woman washes her hair in the shower. Photo: Freepik

You should also use dry shampoo. However, experts recommend using it on the day you wash your hair, rather than a few days later.

Following these tips will help you keep your hair clean and fresh for almost a week. You won't need to spend a lot of time washing your hair daily, and you can forget about oily roots.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
