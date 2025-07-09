Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Stop washing your hair in the morning — here's why

Stop washing your hair in the morning — here's why

en
Publication time 9 July 2025 15:34
Why smart people don't wash their hair in the morning
A girl having her hair washed at a salon. Photo: Freepik

It seems that washing your hair in the morning is the most logical thing to do. But it can cause dryness, headaches, and even slow hair growth.

Novyny.LIVE will explain point by point why washing your hair in the evening is a much better solution.

Why experts do not recommend washing your hair in the morning

Washing your hair in the morning removes its protection

While you sleep, your scalp secretes sebum, a natural oil that protects your hair from drying out. And it is in the morning that there is the most of it. But what do we do? We wash it off with shampoo before it has had a chance to work. The result is dry ends, brittleness, and dullness.

In the morning, the body has not yet "woken up"

After sleep, blood circulation is still slow, and blood vessels are constricted. If you wash your hair and go outside at this point, especially when it is cool, you can easily provoke spasms. This leads to headaches, weakened follicle nutrition, and, as a result, slow hair growth.

Washing your hair requires special attention
Girl in the shower. Photo: Freepik

Stress hormone and fatty roots

In the morning, cortisol levels — the stress hormone — are at their highest. And the scalp is very sensitive to its fluctuations. Therefore, aggressive washing or hot water can upset the balance, and hair will become oily faster than usual.

Wasting time and energy

Drying and styling your hair takes up all your morning energy. And smart people know that mornings are precious. It's better to use them for yourself, your tasks, or even a leisurely breakfast, rather than dancing with a hairdryer.

Washing your hair in the morning is not recommended
The girl is smiling. Photo: Freepik

Hair has its own rhythm

Just like skin or mood. By evening, the follicles are more active, and that's when you should help them — wash and nourish them without interfering with the natural recovery process. Washing in the morning can disrupt this rhythm.

We previously wrote about when to wash your hair this summer.

We also shared tips on how to prevent your hair from becoming greasy too quickly.

