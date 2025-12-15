Holiday hairstyle ideas in less than 15 minutes — easy to recreate

A woman with hair and makeup done. Photo: freepik

You want to look beautiful and festive on the New Year's Eve, but sometimes you don't have time to spend hours on your hair. Fortunately, there are simple hairstyles that hold their shape all night without requiring complicated styling.

Novyny.LIVE has collected a few options that are easy to repeat on your own.

Easy hairstyles for the New Year 2026

Lacquered smoothness

The "wet" hair look is popular again. Simply apply a shiny gel or serum to damp hair, comb thoroughly, then pull back or into a low ponytail. This hairstyle lasts a long time.

The effect of "wet" hair. Photo from Instagram

Air waves

Crisp Hollywood curls are fading into the background. Instead, opt for soft waves that look more natural. Apply mousse or leave-in conditioner, then dry your hair with a diffuser. Then, curl a few strands with large tongs and break up the waves with your fingers.

Light wavy hair. Photo from Instagram

High ponytail

It's a simple yet effective option. You can leave your hair smooth or slightly raise the roots. Hide the elastic with a strand of hair for an instant neater look.

High ponytail. Photo from Instagram

Low sleek bun

This is a classic that never fails. A bun at neck level opens up the face and looks spectacular with any style. Create a clean part, smooth down any flyaways with gel, and secure the style with bobby pins. This hairstyle can withstand an active evening.

Low sleek bun. Photo from Instagram

As an alternative, you can add an accent accessory to any hairstyle. This is the easiest way to transform a basic hairstyle. Choose one detail, such as a ribbon, barrette, headband, or hairpin. Keep the base as simple as possible. The accessory should be noticeable, but not overwhelming.

