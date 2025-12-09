The most popular hairstyles for 2026 according to stylists and fashion editors

Haircut. Photo: freepik

The hairstyles we choose are no longer just a detail. In 2026, stylists advise us not to hide our natural features, but rather to accentuate them with the right hairstyle. After all, hair forms the basis of any look.

Discover the chic styles set to rule 2026, according to The list.

Trendy hairstyles for 2026

One of the most noticeable styling techniques is combing your hair back. It seems simple enough, but it is precisely this simplicity that creates a sense of composure. Some stylists suggest using a combination of mousse and light conditioner instead of gel to achieve a mirror shine without excessive stiffness.

Beautiful and fashionable hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

Against this backdrop, hair jewelry is making a comeback with renewed vigor. Not the plastic clips we wore in school, but real jewelry accents: metal cuffs, delicate hairpins, and thin crystal twigs. These pieces don't just add to an outfit; they tell a story within the image.

The trend that fashion editors call "hair sculpture" is bolder still. Examples include twisted loops, architectural waves, and knots that seem to defy gravity. Such hairstyles require strong fixation and the hand of a master, but the effect is always impressive. In this case, the hairstyle becomes the main accent.

Light and relaxed hairstyle. Photo from Instagram

Another trend is the modern shag. It's not the torn version from the '90s, but rather a more modern take on it. It adds volume to any hair type. Don't forget about curtain bangs, which make the haircut more lively.

Shaggy haircut. Photo from Instagram

Along with that, the center part has become popular again. Although it is often attributed to Generation Z, it simply balances the features visually. The classics aren't losing ground, either. The bob is back in trend, albeit in an updated version. Getting rid of the tired ends will refresh your look in just a second. This bob loves light textures, neat volume, and minimal styling. It's a versatile style that easily adapts to the wearer.

Bob haircut. Photo from Instagram

For those who don't want to lose length, the butterfly haircut is perfect. Short layers create the illusion of movement at the top while leaving the long strands at the bottom untouched. Use a hairdryer to style it for a voluminous, stylish look.

Butterfly haircut. Photo from Instagram

The only rule is to refresh the layers regularly. This prevents the shape from settling.

