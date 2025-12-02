Top winter hair care mistakes and how to protect your hair in the cold

A woman combing her hair. Photo: freepik

Snow, freezing temperatures, and dry winter air — it's the ultimate trio your hair can't stand. That's why the cold season is exactly when your strands need extra care and attention.

Cosmetologist and dermatologist Anna Kravchuk explains what to watch for in winter and why your usual routine suddenly stops working.

What your hair fears most in winter

When temperatures drop, the blood vessels in your scalp constrict. As circulation slows, hair follicles receive less "fuel" — vitamins and trace minerals — making your hair thinner, weaker, and more prone to shedding.

To prevent this, wearing a hat is essential. Choose one that's natural and not too tight — a soft, breathable hat protects your scalp from the cold. And if you have long hair, tuck it under your coat. In freezing air, humidity drops to nearly zero, which means ends split much faster.

How to wash your hair in winter

Because hats trap heat and moisture, hair tends to get oily more quickly in cold weather. You can wash it as often as needed — even daily — as long as you opt for a gentle shampoo with a pH of 4.5–5.5. Look for formulas free of SLS and SLES, but rich in glycerin, hyaluronic acid, honey, fruit extracts, proteins, or nourishing oils.

Many people don't realize it, but your go-to shampoo really does "work" worse in winter — your hair's needs change, and your usual product may no longer deliver the same results. So don't be afraid to switch to something new.

Wash with warm or cool water rather than hot. High temperatures stimulate oil glands, making hair greasy even faster. And avoid keeping a towel on your head longer than 5–7 minutes — that "sauna effect" only boosts oil production.

How to protect hair during winter

Cold weather doesn't just dry your hair — it also increases its need for repair. Winter is the time to add nourishing, protective products like deep-conditioning masks, rich conditioners, emulsions, and serums.

Look for ingredients such as propolis, royal jelly, panthenol, proteins, hyaluronic or lactic acid, argan oil, or jojoba oil. If your hair is very dry, a leave-in spray with heat protection is a smart choice — but apply it in advance, not right before heading out. In subzero temperatures, the water in the formula can crystallize and make hair more brittle.

For truly damaged or breakage-prone hair, strengthening masks once or twice a week can make a noticeable difference. Low concentrations of proteins and keratin are exactly what your hair needs to stay resilient throughout the cold season.

