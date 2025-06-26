Why every man should grow a beard — for health and looks

A man with a nice beard. Photo:

Just ten to fifteen years ago, men used to rush to the mirror in the morning to shave to "zero". Smooth skin without stubble was considered the standard of grooming. Now it's the opposite: a beard is not just the norm, but a real trend. It appears in offices, on the streets, and even on red carpets.

Novyny.LIVE found out more about why more and more men are choosing to grow beards instead of shaving.

The unobvious reasons why a man needs a beard

Sun protection — as your personal shield

Few people think about it, but a beard is not only an aesthetics, but also a practical protection. Facial hair traps up to 95% of ultraviolet rays. This means you are less likely to get harmful sun exposure, which means a lower risk of developing melanoma. In addition, the skin under the beard ages more slowly: fewer wrinkles, less dryness, because it is not exposed to the sun's rays. A real natural SPF.

Women love it very much

No matter how much we talk about "the inner world is the most important thing", appearance still matters. And a beard is like the icing on the cake. It adds masculinity, brutality, and even some mystery. No wonder Brad Pitt, Jared Leto, and Jason Statham are on the lists of the "sexiest men" — all with beards or at least stubble. This look works perfectly. Men with beards look more confident, stronger, and more mature. And that seems to be what attracts women.

Fewer allergies and diseases

Yes, seriously. Facial hair is also a filter that traps dust, microparticles, bacteria, and allergens. They do not get into your nose or mouth, but settle on your beard. If you take proper care of it — wash it, moisturise it, use special products — it will become your shield. But don't forget: an unkempt, dirty beard is no longer a defence, but a threat. A well-groomed beard is like a clean sweater: it warms you and does not harm you.

