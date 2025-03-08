7 bag trends for Spring 2025 — Bags to shop in 2025

Must-have bags for Spring 2025 — The trendiest bags
An outfit can seem incomplete without a bag — it doesn't just complement your style, it sets the mood, conveys confidence and can even reveal the character of its owner. What will be trendy in 2025?
Novyny.LIVE has the scoop!
Trendy bags that will be popular in 2025
East-West bags
The trend from the 2000s is back! These elongated horizontal bags look stylish and very practical at the same time. Designers have modernized them with softer shapes, minimalist details and muted colors.
Fringe is on the rise
Fringe is no longer just for dresses and jackets. Fringed bags are a must-have! They add dynamism and style to any look, and for summer, wicker bags will be especially relevant.
Elegant suede
Suede bags are back in style. Their soft, tactile material adds a touch of nobility. Suede is suitable for everyday wear, but requires careful care.
Hobo bag
These soft, comfortable bags have won over fashionistas. They come in a variety of shapes — from very soft to structured — but always look stylish.
Animal prints
Leopard, snakeskin, crocodile — these prints always add a touch of chic. If you're not sure if they'll work with your outfit, choose a bag that's stylish but not too bold.
Big bags
They are extremely comfortable, simple yet spectacular. They can be worn classically over the shoulder or even as a clutch. Space and comfort are the main advantages.
Backpacks
Backpacks are no longer associated only with sports. Fashionable options are suitable for both everyday wear and romantic outings.
As you can see, 2025 trends give you the freedom to choose: from elegant classics to bold experiments. Pick what best suits your style and mood.
