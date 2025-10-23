Boston marriages explained — the growing trend of emotional, non-romantic partnerships

Two women residing together. Photo: Pexels

An increasing number of women are resorting to Boston marriages. These are relationships between two women who are not necessarily romantic partners. Rather, they are allies who share common interests and support each other.

Andrea Mariana writes about this phenomenon.

Advertisement

Why are Boston marriages gaining popularity?

The term "Boston marriage" emerged after the publication of Henry James's novel The Bostonians in 1886. However, the phenomenon itself existed long before then. It referred to a partnership between two women who chose to live together instead of marrying men. These women often came from wealthy families, shared a home and finances, ran a household, and supported each other.

This setup allowed women to feel independent, both financially and in other areas of life. Additionally, such a union enabled them to fulfill themselves professionally because the women did not hinder each other's development. Furthermore, for many women, this type of relationship represented a genuine partnership, a concept that was difficult to find in traditional marriages.

Two women laughing. Photo: Pexels

This relationship model remains popular today. It does not impose obligations and allows for complete freedom of action. Although such a partnership is deeper than a friendship, it does not necessarily have an intimate undertone. Broadly speaking, it refers to two friends who live together and share a home, finances, and daily life without being in a romantic relationship.

For many Millennials and Gen Z, a Boston marriage is a practical way to ensure stability and support without getting married or living alone. It's not just a phenomenon; it's a trend that shows women have always sought ways to achieve independence, partnership, and harmony outside traditional family models.

Read more:

Smart people’s principles — things they never get attached to

7 key life principles that lead to happiness and success