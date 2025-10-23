Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Psychology Not about passion — the real reason women enter Boston marriages

Not about passion — the real reason women enter Boston marriages

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 October 2025 22:03
Updated 19:36
Boston marriages explained — the growing trend of emotional, non-romantic partnerships
Two women residing together. Photo: Pexels

An increasing number of women are resorting to Boston marriages. These are relationships between two women who are not necessarily romantic partners. Rather, they are allies who share common interests and support each other.

Andrea Mariana writes about this phenomenon.

Advertisement

 

Why are Boston marriages gaining popularity?

The term "Boston marriage" emerged after the publication of Henry James's novel The Bostonians in 1886. However, the phenomenon itself existed long before then. It referred to a partnership between two women who chose to live together instead of marrying men. These women often came from wealthy families, shared a home and finances, ran a household, and supported each other.

This setup allowed women to feel independent, both financially and in other areas of life. Additionally, such a union enabled them to fulfill themselves professionally because the women did not hinder each other's development. Furthermore, for many women, this type of relationship represented a genuine partnership, a concept that was difficult to find in traditional marriages.

Why are Boston marriages gaining popularity?
Two women laughing. Photo: Pexels

This relationship model remains popular today. It does not impose obligations and allows for complete freedom of action. Although such a partnership is deeper than a friendship, it does not necessarily have an intimate undertone. Broadly speaking, it refers to two friends who live together and share a home, finances, and daily life without being in a romantic relationship.

For many Millennials and Gen Z, a Boston marriage is a practical way to ensure stability and support without getting married or living alone. It's not just a phenomenon; it's a trend that shows women have always sought ways to achieve independence, partnership, and harmony outside traditional family models.

Read more:

Smart people’s principles — things they never get attached to

7 key life principles that lead to happiness and success

marriage psychology women relationships female psychology
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information