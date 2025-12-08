The main sign of a successful relationship — what to look for

A couple in love. Photo: freepik

It is possible to understand whether a relationship has a chance of success early on. Many people look for certain signs, but the most important one often goes unnoticed.

This was reported by CNBC Make It.

What indicates relationship success

Healthy and lasting relationships are built on the concept of mutual influence. This means both partners are willing to change in response to the needs and perspectives of the other. While this is a key marker of successful relationships, it is often underestimated.

This quality becomes most evident not during periods of harmony, but when disagreements arise. If both partners feel they can influence each other and that their voices truly matter, emotional security in the relationship deepens.

Psychologists explain that when partners experience mutual influence, relationships not only feel fairer but are also more stable. In such cases, minor conflicts are less likely to escalate into chronic deadlock.

Mutual influence can be cultivated. Experts recommend consciously making one compromise each week that matters to both partners. This could involve a habit or preference, choosing a restaurant, or deciding on a route home. Though these gestures may seem small, over time they significantly strengthen the relationship. This is what distinguishes couples who merely coexist from those who continually grow closer.

