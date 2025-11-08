How to make your home feel hygge — the Scandinavian secret to well-being

A woman reading a book. Photo: Pexels

In Denmark, happiness starts with warmth — not from the sun, but from the feeling of comfort that fills every corner of a home. The hygge philosophy teaches that true coziness isn’t about luxury, but about slowing down, lighting a candle, and savoring the quiet joy of being present.

Here’s how to bring that same peaceful energy into your home, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Advertisement

Danish art of Hygge

Consciously slow down

Stop multitasking and slow down. Make yourself a warm drink and enjoy it slowly. Create other rituals that will help you ground yourself and pause.

The magic of light

Intense overhead lighting kills coziness. That's why you should use lamps with warm, yellow light; floor lamps; and candles. They will add coziness and create a sense of security.

A woman lights candles. Photo: Pexels

Sensory harmony

It's important to surround yourself with pleasant textures, such as soft pillows, blankets, and knitted socks. Additionally, add autumnal scents to your home with candles scented with cinnamon, clove, sandalwood, or pine needles.

The perfect place for solitude

In a home that embraces the hygge philosophy, there should be a small, cozy place intended exclusively for relaxation. It could be a chair by the window or another comfortable spot.

Quality, not quantity

Hygge is a philosophy about enjoying food. For example, enjoy homemade cinnamon rolls or thick hot soup. The most important thing is to enjoy the process.

A woman eating a croissant. Photo: Pexels

Share moments with loved ones

Spending time with family and friends is essential to feeling happy. Cook together, chat, or play board games. These moments will bring you joy.

Music for the soul

Music can significantly improve your mood. Create a playlist of your favorite songs, or find themed selections to set the mood for autumn. It will help you relax.

Read more:

5 items you’ll always find in an emotionally intelligent home

The key elements of a stylish and cozy home