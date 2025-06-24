Lucas Bravo confirms return as Gabriel in Emily in Paris S5

Lucas Bravo. Photo: instagram.com/emilyinparis

Fans of Emily in Paris are eagerly awaiting the new season. However, many were concerned about whether actor Lucas Bravo would return to his role as the charming chef Gabriel.

The show’s creator Darren Star has addressed the question, according to Deadline.

Will Lucas Bravo return as Gabriel?

Following the season 4 finale of the romantic comedy, rumors began circulating online that Bravo was planning to leave the series. The actor himself had expressed in interviews that he felt disappointed with the direction his character had taken.

These comments upset many fans, as a large portion of the audience is still hoping for a happy ending for Emily and Gabriel. However, Darren Star was quick to reassure concerned viewers, confirming that Bravo will indeed return in season 5.

"I think the latter, just a misunderstanding. I think he was never intending not to come back," the showrunner said.

A still from the TV series Emily in Paris. Photo: instagram.com/emilyinparis

Star went on to tease even more developments in Emily’s complicated love life.

"Her love life is always complicated. We have Marcello, Lucas Bravo is going to be back this season, so we have some interesting, surprising developments in terms of her love life," he added.

One character who definitely won’t return in the final season is Camille Razat, who played Gabriel’s ex-girlfriend and Emily’s friend, Camille. The actress has decided to leave the show, saying she felt her character’s storyline had reached a natural conclusion.

Camille Razat in the series Emily in Paris. Photo: instagram.com/emilyinparis

