Oscar 2026 — new strict rules introduced at the awards

The Oscar Awards. Photo: instagram.com/theacademy

The American Film Academy has decided to make drastic changes to the Oscar Awards. Next year, the jury will choose the winners according to the new rules.

Variety publication reported it.

What will change at the Oscars?

The award organisers have decided to introduce three changes. In particular, the strictest new rule will now apply to the jury members who select the winners in various nominations.

Starting next year, the main condition for voting will be mandatory viewing of the movies presented in the nominations. Previously, the Film Academy relied only on the integrity of the jury members, but now they will not be allowed to vote without being vetted. The process will be controlled by the special service called the Academy Screening Room.

Another rule will concern the use of AI in the creation of movies. According to the rules, the use of generative AI or other digital tools "will neither help nor harm" a movie's chances of being nominated for an award. The jury will evaluate the involvement of people in the process and the degree of their creativity.

The Oscars will also introduce another nomination. Starting from the 98th ceremony, casting directors will also receive golden statuettes. The nominees will be selected based on the level of their collaboration with the director and their contribution to the making of the movie.

