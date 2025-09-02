Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Movies Paramount confirms Call of Duty movie adaptation

Paramount confirms Call of Duty movie adaptation

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 September 2025 18:59
Paramount to adapt Call of Duty into a movie with potential franchise expansion
A scene from the game Call of Duty. Photo: Activision

Paramount Pictures has signed a film deal with video game publisher Activision, owned by Microsoft, to bring the Call of Duty franchise to the big screen. The project is expected to go beyond a single blockbuster.

The news was reported by Variety.

A Call of Duty film is coming

As part of the partnership, Paramount will develop, produce, and distribute a feature-length movie based on the Call of Duty universe, which spans more than 30 main games released since the original debuted in 2003. The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

According to Variety’s sources, while the initial agreement focuses on one blockbuster, the deal also opens the door for Paramount to expand the Call of Duty universe into both film and television. So far, no details about the plot have been revealed.

With Call of Duty, Paramount gains access not only to one of the most successful video game franchises of all time — with 500 million copies sold worldwide and $30 billion in revenue as of 2022 — but also to a franchise that has never before been adapted for film or television.

Read also: 

5 must-watch Netflix premieres in September 2025

HBO’s Harry Potter series brings back a familiar face

