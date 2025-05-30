Netflix Billionaires' Bunker — trailer and release date

TV show "Billionaires' Bunker”. Photo: Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new series, Billionaires' Bunker. The crime thriller, from the creators of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), will be released this fall.

Billionaires' Bunker — trailer and premiere date

The plot of the series centers on humanity on the brink of World War III. In a desperate bid to survive, a group of billionaires decides to hide in a luxurious bunker. But in such a confined space, it's hard to conceal old grudges, hidden rivalries, and new manipulations.

The cast includes Miren Ibarguren, Joaquín Furriel, Natalia Verbeke, Carlos Santos, Montse Guallar, Pau Simón, Alicia Falcó, Agustina Vizió, Álex Villazán, and others.

TV show "Billionaires' Bunker". Photo: Netflix

One of the thriller's authors is Alex Pina, a Spanish writer and director who wrote the acclaimed series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), one of Netflix's most successful projects. Esther Martínez Lobato, who worked on the Berlin series, a spin-off of La Casa de Papel, also joined the team.

Billionaires' Bunker is scheduled to premiere on September 19, 2025.

