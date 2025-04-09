Charles and Camilla celebrate their wedding anniversary — the best movies about the Royal Family

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. Photo: Instagram.com/theroyalfamily

Today, on April 9, King Charles and his wife Camilla celebrate their wedding anniversary. The royal couple have been together for 20 years.

Novyny.LIVE tells the couple's complicated love story and shares the best selection of movies about the Royal Family.

Love through the years

Young Prince Charles met Camilla back in 1970 and fell in love at first sight. However, the couple's love did not lead to their wedding. Eventually, Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles, and Charles married Diana Spencer.

For many years, the prince and his first love remained close friends. However, in fact, love has not disappeared. Rumor has it that even though they were married to other people, Charles and Camilla could not resist their feelings.

Charles and Camilla's wedding. Photo: Reuters

It took 30 years after they met before the prince was finally able to officially ask his beloved to marry him. Charles and Camilla had an intimate wedding for 28 people at Windsor Town Hall on April 9, 2005.

Their love managed to overcome public condemnation, press attacks, and even disputes with their own families. Today, the King and Queen celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The best movies and TV shows about the royal family

The Crown (2016)

The drama TV show tells in details about the life of the royal family since Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne. The TV show has a separate storyline that reveals the love story of Charles and Camilla and all the difficulties they faced.

King Charles III

The movie was shot in 2017 and is an alternative version of what could have happened after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. In the story, Prince Charles ascends to the royal throne and has to defend not only the interests of the country but also his own family.

Spencer

The movie tells the story of the marriage of Prince Charles and the Princess of Wales, which has begun to come apart at the seams. Rumors are already circulating in the press about the future king's affair with his old friend Camilla, and Diana herself is beginning to realise that she and her husband are on different paths.

