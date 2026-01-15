Euphoria Season 3 trailer hints at new drama and storylines

The main character of the “Euphoria" TV Show. Photo: still from video

The first trailer for the third season of the HBO series Euphoria has been released. The continuation of the cult story will show the difficult lives of the characters after graduation.

Novyny.LIVE has more information.

Here's what we know about the third season of Euphoria

The second season ended with Jules and Rue breaking up, Lexi performing as she tried to reach out to her sister, and Cal Jacobs being arrested. The third season will pick up five years later. The writers will show what life has become for the teenagers after they graduated from high school.

In the third season, the main character Rue becomes entangled in trouble with drug dealers. Kat becomes a webcam model despite being married to Nate. It is also known that Jules becomes a kept woman.

The series is set to premiere on April 12. Season three will feature the same core cast: Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, and Dominic Fike. In addition, new cast members will join the show, including Sharon Stone, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, and others.

