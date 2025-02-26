The Head of the Star Wars franchise may step down — who will replace her

The President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy. Photo: Reuters

Kathleen Kennedy, 71 years old, may step down as the President of the legendary production company behind the Star Wars franchise by the end of the year. It has become known who may take over the position.

It was reported by The Hollywood Reporter publication.

Who can lead Lucasfilm?

Before selling his ownership stake to Disney, Star Wars creator George Lucas chose Kennedy to be the Head of the company in 2012. During her tenure, Kennedy oversaw the award-winning Star Wars franchise.

Insiders say that it will be quite difficult to replace the experienced executive.

"One reason Kathy stuck around for so long is because there is no credible alternative," the source noted.

However, there are several potential candidates for Kennedy’s replacement whose names have been mentioned in the past, or who, according to industry observers, have the necessary abilities for one of the hottest, hardest, and most demanding jobs in Hollywood.

In particular, Jon Favreau, who is responsible for the launch of many films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Kennedy’s job is not so much about being a creator as it is about being a manager. That’s why Favreau doesn’t see himself in this position.

Lucasfilm mentor Dave Filoni, who is adored by fans of the Star Wars franchise, can also replace Kennedy. Some sources predict that he has already been chosen by Disney as Kennedy’s successor. His appointment is likely to be announced at the Star Wars celebration in April.

