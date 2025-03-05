Oscar 2025 — Misha Collins, Liev Schreiber and Robert De Niro supported Ukraine

Oscar. Photo: Reuters

Hollywood stars Robert De Niro, Misha Collins, and Liev Schreiber once again expressed their support for Ukraine. On the occasion of Oscar, the American actors, together with the star of Rock, Paper, Scissors, Oleksandr Rudynsky, reminded the achievements of Ukrainians at the film awards.

The celebrities recorded the video for the Ukraine WOW project.

Actors reminded of Ukraine’s achievements at Oscar

In the video, Hollywood stars and the newly minted BAFTA winner Rudynsky said that not only Mstyslav Chernov received the most prestigious Oscar for his film 20 Days in Mariupol.

For example, the actors recalled Dimitri Tiomkin, a four-time award-winning composer from Kremenchuk who wrote music for films and had great success in Hollywood. They also spoke about Kharkiv’s Barbara Karinska, the designer of modern ballet tutus and one of the most successful costume designers in Hollywood.

Rudynsky shared the story of film star Jack Palance, whose real name was Volodymyr Palahniuk. The American actor of Ukrainian descent won an Oscar for the film City Dudes.

The actors did not ignore special effects specialist Eugene Mamut, who won an Oscar for his work on the film Predator (1987). As well as Crimean Anatoliy Kokush, an engineer whose camera was used to film Titanic, Harry Potter, X-Men, and many other films.

