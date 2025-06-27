Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Movies 5 limited Amazon series to finish over the weekend

5 limited Amazon series to finish over the weekend

Ua en ru
Publication time 27 June 2025 22:25
Best miniseries on Amazon Prime Video — Top weekend binge picks
A still from The English series. Photo: Amazon Prime Video
Key words ZeroZeroZero (8 episodes) The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (7 episodes) The English (6 episodes) The Underground Railroad (10 episodes) Too Old To Die Young (10 episodes)

Miniseries tell fascinating stories without long storylines and dozens of episodes. Some particularly successful Amazon Prime Video projects are atmospheric, emotional, and feature powerful acting.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection for your night marathon.

ZeroZeroZero (8 episodes)

An old Italian mafioso, Don Muno, is hiding from the law in his mountain bunker. But one day, he decides to leave his hideout to make another big deal. However, Don Muno doesn't even realize that his own grandson is trying to unseat him.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (7 episodes)

After her parents die, nine-year-old Alice goes to live with her grandmother on a flower farm. There, she learns to understand the language of flowers and discovers her family's dark secrets. She also transforms from a little girl into a grown woman.

The English (6 episodes)

Lady Cornelia Locke leaves England behind and travels to the Wild West to seek revenge against those responsible for her son's death. En route, she meets Eli Whipp, a Native American who served as a cavalry scout in the US Army and now seeks the land promised to him.

The Underground Railroad (10 episodes)

Exhausted from hard labor on Virginia's cotton plantations, Cora, a slave, dreams of freedom. One day, she meets Caesar, a newly recruited slave, who tells her about a secret system of tunnels spanning the country that could help them escape. However, the path to freedom will be difficult and dangerous.

Too Old To Die Young (10 episodes)

Martin Jones leads a double life. By day, he is a police detective; by night, he is a ruthless killer. After his partner dies, Martin realizes that he can't live like this anymore. However, it's not easy to leave a world ruled by criminals.

As a reminder, the final season of Squid Game is now on Netflix. We also wrote about the new crime action TV show starring Jensen Ackles.

Amazon weekend series drama mini-series
Maria Kovalenko - editor
Author
Maria Kovalenko
