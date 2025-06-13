Weekend watchlist: top psychological mini-series to see

The TV show The Stranger. Photo: Netflix

For those who appreciate mini-series with deep plots and tense atmospheres, we have prepared a special selection. Four psychological thrillers that keep you in suspense until the very last minute are perfect for the weekend.

Black Butterflies (6 episodes)

Writer Andrien Winkler is experiencing a creative crisis and doesn't know where to find inspiration for his new book. One day, he receives an offer from a man who wants to tell the story of his life in his memoirs. Andrien agrees and quickly becomes part of his client's dark past.

Disclaimer (7 episodes)

Renowned journalist Catherine Ravenscroft discovers that she is the central character in the new novel, in which the author reveals one of her most closely guarded secrets. He is aware that Catherine's life is built on lies and intends to reveal the truth to everyone.

Caliphate (8 episodes)

The TV show tells the stories of five women whose fates intertwine one day. National security agent Fatima receives the message about the terrorist attack being planned in Sweden. It turns out that she was warned by the wife of the Swedish jihadist group member. Faced with cruelty and fear, each of them must go through the trials that life, religion, and men have prepared for them.

The Stranger (8 episodes)

Adam Price is a successful lawyer and an exemplary family man. He has a loving wife, Corinne, who works as a teacher, and two wonderful sons, Tom and Ryan. But a chance encounter in a bar with a mysterious stranger who reveals a shocking truth about his wife's past turns Adam's world upside down — and changes not only his daily life, but also his feelings for his beloved.

