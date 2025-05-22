Newly released Crime TV shows — 3 ideas for an evening marathon

Sherlock & Daughter. Photo: Starlings Entertainment

Crime TV fans are in for a treat with several exciting new releases. These twist-filled mysteries are perfect for winding down after a long day — just the right dose of suspense to keep you hooked.

Novyny.LIVE has compiled a selection for an evening marathon.

Sherlock & Daughter

After her mother's death, Amelia discovers that her father might be the renowned detective Sherlock Holmes. She travels to London to find out the truth, but the detective is skeptical. Meanwhile, a series of mysterious kidnappings has gripped the capital, and the Holmeses begin investigating.

Hound's Hill

Mykola, a successful writer, returns to his hometown to confront the secrets of the past. Meanwhile, his father continues to fight local corrupt officials. Mykola's wife, a journalist, decides to help by investigating, unaware of where it will go.

Just One Look

Grace's life is turned upside down when her husband suddenly disappears. When the police prove to be helpless, she decides to start searching on her own. Each detail brings her closer to finding him, but the risk is too high.

