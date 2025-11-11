5 must-watch Paramount+ shows to binge this week (Nov 10–14)

Paramount+ logo with mountain and stars background. Photo: Fox Business

Dominating this November’s streaming charts, Paramount+ is serving up a blend of gripping dramas, hit comedies, and fan-favorite franchises. For those planning a new binge session, here are five standout shows trending between November 10–14, 2025 — from Taylor Sheridan’s award-winning sagas to enduring cult classics.

Mayor of Kingstown

Jeremy Renner returns in full force for Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown, one of Paramount+’s highest-rated originals. The gritty drama follows Mike McLusky, a power broker navigating corruption and violence in a prison town. New episodes premiered in October and the series currently boasts a 97 % audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — making it the week’s top must-watch pick.

1923

Created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), this prequel stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as members of the Dutton family during the early 20th century. With only 15 episodes across two seasons and a 94 % critical rating, 1923 offers a perfectly paced binge filled with sweeping visuals and powerhouse performances.

The Chi

Lena Waithe’s acclaimed coming-of-age drama The Chi continues to earn praise for its raw portrayal of life in South Side Chicago. Seven seasons in, the series remains both emotional and socially relevant — a perfect long-form binge ahead of its upcoming Season 8 premiere.

Fire Country

Now in its fourth season, Fire Country remains a mainstream favorite. Starring Max Thieriot as a convict-turned-firefighter seeking redemption, the CBS original has grown into one of Paramount+’s biggest hits thanks to its emotional storylines and high-stakes action.

South Park

Still going strong after nearly three decades, South Park proves why it’s one of television’s sharpest satires. Currently in its 28th season, the animated juggernaut ranks among the most-watched shows on Paramount+, second only to Tulsa King.

