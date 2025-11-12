Best Prime Video shows to watch right now — November picks

"Malice" with David Duchovny. Photo: Yannis Drakoulidis/Prime

Streaming audiences are spoilt for choice this November, with Prime Video serving up a strong mix of thrillers, crime dramas, and breakout international hits. If you’re deciding what to queue up next, these five titles are topping charts and trending across the platform this week.

Malice

The newest addition to Prime Video’s lineup, Malice, debuts November 14. Starring David Duchovny and Jack Whitehall, the six-part thriller follows a charming tutor who infiltrates a wealthy family with revenge in mind. The suspenseful story and star-studded cast make it one of the most anticipated releases of the month.

Reacher

With three action-packed seasons and another spinoff on the way, Reacher remains a top choice for fans of crime and suspense. Alan Ritchson’s portrayal of the ex-military vigilante continues to draw praise — and with a 96 % Rotten Tomatoes score, it’s one of Prime Video’s most reliable binges.

American Rust

Based on Philipp Meyer’s acclaimed novel, American Rust stars Jeff Daniels as a conflicted small-town police chief caught in a web of loyalty and violence. Critics applauded Season 2’s darker tone and sharper writing, making this crime drama a compelling weekend watch.

Unburied

This Spanish-language supernatural mystery, released October 30, follows Aylin, a young woman in Mexico City who can communicate with the earth to solve crimes. Lead actress Lilith Curiel delivers a breakout performance in one of fall’s most original new series.

Hand of God

A cult favorite from 2014, Hand of God stars Ron Perlman as a morally conflicted judge convinced he’s on a divine mission. Though critics were divided, viewers praised its intensity and philosophical edge — ideal for those craving a dark, character-driven binge.

