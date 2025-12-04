Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Sean Combs docuseries becomes viral on Netflix — official teaser

en
Publication time 4 December 2025 17:46
Sean Combs docuseries surpasses Stranger Things in US rankings — official teaser
Sean Combs. Photo: Netflix

Netflix has launched December 2025 with a lineup of high‑profile releases, but one new drama has already taken the spotlight. Just days after its premiere, the four‑part docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning surged to the top of the US charts, cementing itself as the streamer's latest true crime phenomenon.

This was reported by Screenrant.

Sean Combs docuseries becomes Netflix's viral hit

The series debuted worldwide on December 2 and quickly climbed global rankings. It now holds the #1 position in the United States and sits at #2 globally, trailing only Stranger Things season 5, which drew nearly 60 million views in its opening week.

Produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, the docuseries is being described as the definitive account of the disgraced music mogul, who is currently serving a 50‑month prison sentence. At just four episodes, the show has been praised as one of Netflix's most binge‑worthy releases, combining investigative storytelling with a gripping portrayal of Combs' downfall.

While Netflix's December slate also includes hits like The Beast in Me and several non‑original titles such as Talamasca: The Secret Order and Absentia, Sean Combs: The Reckoning has emerged as the unexpected breakout. Analysts note that surpassing Stranger Things in US viewership so soon after its final season premiere is both surprising and impressive — and the series may well hold onto its #1 spot through the rest of the week.

series Netflix trailer premiere P.Diddy
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
