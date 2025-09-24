The world mourns Claudia Cardinale — Italian cinema star

Claudia Cardinale. Photo: Los Angeles Times

Italian actress Claudia Cardinale has passed away in France at the age of 87. She became one of the most iconic figures in 20th-century global cinema, appearing in over 120 films.

According to Corriere della Sera.

A legend of world cinema has passed

Claudia Cardinale gained worldwide recognition for her roles in classic films such as 8½, The Leopard, and Once Upon a Time in the West. Throughout her career, she worked with renowned directors including Luchino Visconti, Federico Fellini, and Sergio Leone. Since the early 1980s, the actress had been living in Paris. Her talent and charisma were repeatedly recognized with international awards.

Macron’s post on X. Photo: screenshot

French President Emmanuel Macron said in his address: "Claudia Cardinale embodied freedom, vision, and talent, contributing so much to the works of the greatest—from Rome to Hollywood and Paris, which she made her home. We, the French, will always carry this Italian and global star in our hearts, in the eternity of cinema."

Cardinale was also a UNESCO goodwill ambassador for the protection of women’s rights, starting her work in 1999. Her cinematic legacy spans over 120 films that have become classics of world cinema. Her contribution to culture will remain in history, and her memory will live on in the hearts of audiences worldwide. Her artistry and humanitarian work continue to inspire new generations.

