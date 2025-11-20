Daniel Radcliffe sends heartfelt letter to new Harry Potter star

Daniel Radcliffe in a scene from “Harry Potter.” Photo: MovieWeb

Daniel Radcliffe has shared that he reached out to the young actor stepping into one of film and television’s most iconic roles. Appearing on Good Morning America, Radcliffe said he wrote a personal letter to 11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin — the new Harry Potter in HBO’s forthcoming TV adaptation — wishing him "an even better time" growing up in the role than he had himself. McLaughlin later replied with what Radcliffe described as a "very sweet note."

This was repotred by The Guardian.

Advertisement

Radcliffe offers support as a new generation steps into the Harry Potter franchise

Dominic McLaughlin, who is set to become Harry Potter for a decade. Photo: Aidan Monaghan/HBO

The rising actor was announced in May as the new face of Harry Potter, joining Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley after a wide casting search. The series features an entirely new ensemble, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Hagrid. HBO plans the project as a ten-year, book-by-book adaptation, set to premiere in 2027.

Arabella Stanton as the new Hermione Granger. Photo: Metro News

Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Photo: Redes Sociales

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore. Photo: Variety

Radcliffe, who has distanced himself from involvement amid his public disagreement with author J.K. Rowling, said he doesn’t want to hover over the new cast. "I do not want to be a spectre in the lives of these children," he explained, adding that seeing photos of the young actors makes him "want to hug them" because they look "so young."

The upcoming series, described by HBO as a faithful retelling of Rowling’s novels, marks the franchise’s largest reinvention since the eight films released between 2001 and 2011. With Rowling attached as executive producer, the adaptation is expected to unfold over a decade — much like the original cinematic saga.

Read more:

Harry Potter star barred from fan event over OnlyFans content

HBO’s Harry Potter series brings back a familiar face

HBO shares first photo of the Weasley family in Harry Potter