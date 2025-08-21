Zendaya’s fashion choice: the shoes everyone is talking about

Zendaya. Photo: Instagram.com/zendaya

American actress Zendaya has once again confirmed her status as a style icon — her looks always inspire and prove that fashion can be both simple and incredibly exciting. Watching her mix and match pieces is a true delight. She effortlessly combines wardrobe basics with the hottest trends of the season, creating outfits that you instantly want to recreate. This time, all eyes are on her shoes.

According to Elle.

What new look did Zendaya surprise us with?

In her latest outing, Zendaya played with contrasts. For a stroll with Tom Holland, she chose graphite Bermuda shorts paired with a bright pink oversized sweater. But the main focus was her ballet-style sneakers from Ecco — a model that has literally taken the fashion scene by storm this spring. The shoes feature a chunky sole and distinctive laces, adding both softness and edge to her look.

Ballet-style sneakers are the new mix of comfort and aesthetics. They only hit the scene this spring, but they’ve already won the hearts of fashion lovers. These shoes strike a balance between elegance and practicality: you’ll look stylish while keeping your feet comfortable all day. And while some may still hesitate to take the plunge, Zendaya sets the example — don’t be afraid to experiment, as it’s details like these that refresh your wardrobe.

Ballet sneakers. Photo: ECCO

​And what's most interesting is that this trend is completely universal. This trend is completely versatile. While Zendaya paired the sneakers with Bermuda shorts and a sweater, you can wear them with romantic silk slip dresses, or add them to a denim pinafore or a ’90s-style jacket. This combination creates a look that is effortless, relaxed, and at the same time modern.

Simone Rocha SS23. Photo: Elle

Ballet sneakers are the kind of footwear that adapts to your style. They can be playful, understated, or even elegant — it all depends on how you wear them. One thing is certain: this model will be the detail that makes even the simplest outfit feel fresher and more on-trend.

