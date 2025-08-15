70s sneakers making a big comeback this fall

Nike Cortez. Photo: screenshot from the video

When the Adidas Samba is already visible at every step, fashionistas with a flair for new trends are starting to look for something fresh. And it seems that this season, the main contender for the title of streetstyle star will be the Nike Cortez. The legendary sneakers from the 70s are returning to the wardrobes of fashion icons and proving that they are so versatile that they fit into both casual and more elegant looks.

Retro-style sneakers loved by stars

This time, the inspiration for the fashion public was Katie Holmes. While walking around New York, the actress, who stars in the movie "Happy Hours", chose a comfortable but thoughtful look. The main accent is white leather Cortez with a red logo and a blue stripe on the sole. The same model is already worn by Dakota Johnson and Alexa Chung, so the return of retro sneakers to trends is a done deal.

Katie Holmes. Photo: X @thestarz

Katie gathered her outfit around a simple tracksuit: a light gray Alo Yoga sweater and khaki pants. She added a straw hat — a small detail that immediately creates a summer mood. But it was the Cortez that made the look fresh and a little vintage at the same time.

Today's fashion loves to play with nostalgia. The return of cult models — from Puma Speedcat to Isabel Marant wedges — proves that vintage is back in fashion. Nike Cortez, released back in 1972, still look relevant today. Their soft, rounded silhouette goes well with straight-cut jeans, long skirts, tracksuits, and even classic Bermuda shorts.

Nike Cortez. Photo: Elle

Whether it's a desire to bring back the spirit of the 70s or an escape from the oversaturation of new products, it doesn't matter. One thing is clear for sure: the Nike Cortez is already preparing to become the main must-have this fall.

