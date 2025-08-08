Skater sneakers are back: from Vans classics to Prada runways

White sneakers. Photo: Freepik

In the 2000s, teenagers dreamed of having a skateboard, stylish Vans sneakers, and an iPod with Avril Lavigne songs. It seems that this was an integral part of the fashion aesthetic of the time. And now in 2025, this skater style is making a comeback — now it is not only relaxed, but also more sophisticated. A key element of this comeback is, of course, skater sneakers.

What sneakers should be in everyone's wardrobe?

When Jonathan Anderson brought a skateboarding vibe to Loewe's Fall/Winter 2024/2025 show, it became clear to many that fashion brands were ready to rewrite the rules of street style once again. Chunky-soled sneakers and the skate culture of the 2000s, which previously seemed like only sports shoes, are now gaining popularity on the catwalks.

Loewe Fall-Winter 2024/2025. Photo: Vogue Runway

This year, cult brands took to the runways, including Vans, who probably knows skate culture best. Valentino presented stylish updated versions of classic Vans models, mixing urban style with high fashion, and the result was impressive.

Valentino Fall-Winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue Runway

Skater style was also embodied by Dior and Prada, led by Jonathan Anderson and Miuccia Prada with Raphael Simons. They added their own variations of sneakers with floral prints and monochrome shades, which have already become a trend among fashion critics. The design of these sneakers is minimalist, but at the same time stylish. That is why they have already become an obligatory part of the everyday looks of celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

Dior Spring Summer 2026. Photo: Vogue Runway

Despite their simplicity, these sneakers have become a cult item of the modern wardrobe, and it seems that they can be combined even with more formal looks. They have long ceased to be just sports shoes and have become an important part of a timeless style.

So, if you see people wearing skate sneakers, it doesn't matter whether they are stylish California teenagers or trendy hipsters from your city — this trend is definitely not going away. Skater style has its own invincible energy, and it will always be relevant in the fashion world.

