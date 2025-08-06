Top 5 sneakers for fall 2025: from Prada to Nike and Vans

Prada Collapse. Photo: screenshot from the video

Sneakers in the fall are like warm coffee in the morning: necessary and irreplaceable. Some have a whole collection of them, and some have one pair for all occasions. But the fact remains, because in the fall you can't do without cool sneakers. And the new season is a great reason to update your wardrobe.

This year, fashion forecasts are clear: the legendary adidas Samba is a thing of the past. They are being replaced by others — no less stylish, and sometimes even more interesting. Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Jacob Elordi, and Rihanna have already updated their shelves.

5 pairs of sneakers that will be in the spotlight in fall 2025

Dries Van Noten

These sneakers are the choice of those who love not banality, but style with a twist. The play of colors, non-standard shape — a real fashion statement. If you want to be the center of attention and at the same time have a stylish look, these are for you.

Dries Van Noten. Photo: Vogue

Nike Air Max Muse

A novelty with charisma. They combine comfort, time-tested design, and a new look at the classic line. You can easily go for a walk or a meeting with them.

Nike Air Max Muse. Photo: Vogue

Prada Collapse

These are no longer just sneakers, but almost an art object. Collapse models seem to be from the future, but they match even the simplest look. An ideal option for those who strive for originality.

Prada Collapse. Photo: Vogue

Puma Speedcat Ballet

A daring mix of balletic ease and sporty spirit. These Pumas have already become a hit with TikTok fashionistas, and for good reason. They're stylish, comfortable, and easy to pair with jeans, skirts, and even business pants.

Puma Speedcat Ballet Shoes. Photo: Vogue

Vans Slip-Ons

A proven classic that never goes out of style. Simplicity that always works.

Vans Slip-Ons. Photo: Vogue

And they're easy to put on, which is a 100% plus when you're in a hurry in the morning.

