How to style autumn shoes this summer — the hot trend

Boots and a summer dress. Photo from Instagram

This summer, one shoe has unexpectedly become a favorite among fashionistas. Instead of the usual sandals or flip-flops, beauties have begun to prefer boots. Designers believe that this trend is inspired by the changeability of the weather.

What to wear with boots in summer

When the sun is scorching in the morning and it's pouring rain in the evening, boots can be the best shoe option. Fashionistas decided to use this life hack and turned it into a real trend. Leather models combined with light summer looks recreate the trendy coastal cowgirl style.

White boots and a dress. Photo from Instagram

This trend is especially popular among Italian, Spanish, and American women. Looks with boots are somewhat rebellious and bright, so they are ideal for interesting events and festivals. The easiest option is to choose a short dress, add an interesting cowboy hat, and accessories. This style will somewhat resemble country motifs.

Look with boots. Photo from Instagram

The most popular right now are low-heeled boots. They will ideally match clothes with fringe, skirts, and dresses with ruffles. In addition, summer boots can be styled with mini shorts or even a mix of sporty and romantic styles.

Stylish boots. Photo from Instagram

Boots in summer looks may cause skepticism in some, but in fact, they are ideal for this time of year. It is not only convenient and interesting, because such shoes add a special charm to the bows and make them unusual.

