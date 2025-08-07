Derby shoes are fall 2025's top trend replacing ballet flats

The girl is among different pairs of shoes. Photo: Freepik

It seems that fashion and dance have always gone hand in hand. And if there is one shoe that can embody this delicate connection, it is ballet flats. Once they were in every wardrobe, then they disappeared, and now they are back again, and in unexpected forms. In the new collections of Ferragamo, JW Anderson, and Simone Rocha, ballet flats have a completely different look — with heels, in the style of loafers, or with a more massive sole. They are worn by modern fashion muses, in particular Lily-Rose Depp.

Original shoes that come back into trend from time to time

But if you dig deeper, one of the first to see something more in dance shoes was not a designer or a ballerina, but Serge Gainsbourg, a French singer, rebel, and aesthete. In the 1970s, he began wearing Zizi leather derbies from the Repetto brand — soft, elegant, not at all brutal. They were created in honor of the dancer Zizi Jeanmaire, and at first, they had nothing to do with men's fashion. But Gainsbourg made them part of his look. They became a symbol of carefree elegance and effortless French charm.

Serge Gainsbourg. Photo: Vogue

In 2025, these shoes are making a comeback. And not as nostalgia, but as a full-fledged trend. Jacquemus was the first to recall them in the spring-summer 2024 collection. Lemaire added derbies to his restrained looks. And recently, Celine reinterpreted American preppy style through French optics, and derbies became a central element again. Similar notes also appeared in the Dior men's line, which was first shown by Jonathan Anderson.

Derby. Photo: Vogue

Derby shoes have a shape that supports the foot without looking heavy. They are elegant but not pretentious. They can be combined with a dress, suit, jeans, or linen pants. They make you want to walk through the autumn streets in a coat with large buttons, listening to old French songs.

Celine spring-summer 2026. Photo: Vogue

These shoes aren't just comfortable—they're about that effortless chic we sometimes miss so much. And if you want something new but with soul, try derbies.

