These once-trendy shoes are now a fashion faux pas

These once-trendy shoes are now a fashion faux pas

en
Publication time 14 August 2025 12:20
Footwear trends to avoid in 2025 and what to wear instead
The girl in the sneakers. Photo: Freepik

In fashion, everything moves quickly, and what seemed ultra-trendy yesterday may now seem like a relic of the past. And if you want your wardrobe to always work for you, not against you, it is worth saying goodbye to things that have hopelessly lost their relevance in time. In 2025, several shoe models have finally moved into the category of anti-trends, and here's why.

Novyny.LIVE decided to recall two outdated shoe models.

What shoes are out of fashion in 2025?

Massive sneakers

The same bulky "chunky sneakers" that were worn by everyone from influencers to catwalk models a few years ago today look too heavy and bulky. Their massive sole and voluminous upper add visual weight, making the look "heavy" and even a bit old-fashioned.

Sneakers of this style are no longer in fashion
Massive sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Alternatively, choose neat models with thin or medium soles, in neutral shades or with minimal color accents. Such sneakers go well with jeans, a dress combination, and even an office style with a suit.

Pointed-toe ballet flats

Ballet flats are comfortable and feminine shoes, but the pointed toe combined with a flat sole has long lost its elegance and has begun to "age" the look. This shape has an outdated look and stands out from modern silhouettes.

Pointed-toe ballet flats have lost their relevance
Pointed-toe ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

It is better to pay attention to the trendy Mary Jane with a strap, ballet flats with a rounded toe, models with a bow, or with transparent inserts or mesh. They add tenderness, emphasize the current style, and easily fit into both everyday and evening looks.

In general, you should not keep anti-trend pairs "just in case" because they only take up space in the closet and drag the look into the past. It is better to invest in models that will last several seasons and remain relevant.

The trendy shoes podiatrists say to wear sparingly

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
