The trendy shoes podiatrists say to wear sparingly

The trendy shoes podiatrists say to wear sparingly

en
Publication time 12 August 2025 10:35
Why Crocs can cause foot pain if you wear them too often
Crocs. Photo: screenshot from the video

Crocs are hard to miss — bright, lightweight, with holes on the top and a strap at the back. They were invented in 2002 for water sports enthusiasts to keep their feet from slipping on the deck and to dry quickly after getting wet. But fashion has taken its toll, and now everyone wears them — from doctors who need lightweight shoes for long shifts to students who choose comfort. Even fashion bloggers skillfully incorporate them into stylish looks. But behind all this popularity lies a nuance that few people think about.

Doctors told the publication Foot&Ankle Clinic that wearing Crocs all the time is a bad idea.

What kind of shoes are bad for your feet?

Unlike sneakers or quality sandals, Crocs have almost no heel lock or arch support. They are comfortable, but they don't "work" to position your feet properly while walking. If you spend several hours a day in them, it can lead to foot pain, calf muscle fatigue, and, over time, even metatarsalgia (pain in the front of the foot) or bursitis (inflammation of the joint bags).

Crocs are a very poor choice for frequent wear
White Crocs. Photo from Instagram

Another problem is the material. Crocs are made of a special type of plastic that does not let air through. In the heat, your feet "steam" in them, an ideal environment for calluses, corns, and fungus. If you have sensitive skin or problematic nails, the risks only increase. And yes, an unpleasant odor at the end of the day is also a common story.

How harmful are Crocs, according to doctors?
Pink Crocs. Photo from Instagram

When Crocs are appropriate

You can wear them, but be smart. Ideal situations for Crocs:

  • a trip to the beach or pool;
  • working in the garden or vegetable garden;
  • a short walk in the yard;
  • a trip to the country house.

For long walks around the city or an active day, it is better to choose shoes with good cushioning, arch support, and heel fixation.

fashion trends shoes harm style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
