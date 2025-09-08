Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 8 September 2025 16:13
Wardrobe essentials that make you look younger — must-have items for every woman.
A young woman in a light shirt. Photo: Freepik

Some clothing items can make a woman look younger and highlight her best features. These pieces are a perfect find for anyone who wants to look stylish and beautiful at any age.

Novyny.LIVE provides more details on this.

Which items make you look younger

Sweatpants

Sweatpants are a great way to achieve a younger-looking style. They are perfect for evening walks or outings with friends and can be paired with a bomber jacket and comfortable sneakers.

What things will rejuvenate
Sweatpants. Photo: Instagram

 Wide-leg jeans

Any jeans can create a youthful look, but wide-leg styles are the most stylish. They are not only comfortable but also trendy. They can be paired with sneakers or heeled shoes.

What things will rejuvenate
Jeans outfit. Photo: Instagram

Blouses and shirts

A blouse or shirt is a perfect choice for anyone who wants to look younger. They pair well with any bottoms, and it’s best to choose monochrome styles in light shades.

What things will rejuvenate
Jeans and a light blue shirt. Photo: Instagram

 Short skirts

Forget about long, full-coverage skirts if you want to look younger. While miniskirts may not suit everyone, knee-length skirts will definitely create a stylish look. Don’t be afraid to show your legs—it will work in your favor.

What things will rejuvenate
Short skirt. Photo: Instagram

 Clothing in light and pastel shades

If you want to look younger, choose clothing in pink, peach, beige, neutral, and other pastel shades. These colors add freshness and help conceal your true age.

What things will rejuvenate
Light-coloured clothing. Photo: Instagram

Clothing is a great tool that can hide flaws and conceal unwanted features. You just need to know a few simple tricks to make it work.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
