Top skirts for Fall-Winter 2025/2026 that will impress everyone

Top skirts for Fall-Winter 2025/2026 that will impress everyone

en
Publication time 21 September 2025 20:00
Skirts that set the season’s trends — highlight your femininity
Young woman in a bright skirt. Photo: freepik.com

This season, skirts take center stage in wardrobes. Designers are offering unexpected styles: from playful bubble minis to romantic layered ruffles. Classics are not left behind either—pencil skirts are making a comeback in a fresh format. Lingerie-style skirts and striking snake-print designs have also appeared on runways.

Novyny.LIVE highlighted three key silhouettes that will define fall-winter looks.

Trend skirts this Fall

Pencil skirt

This season, the pencil skirt is no longer strictly formal. Gucci, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, and Fendi showcased it in entirely new interpretations: low-waist designs, large pockets, and unexpected combinations. For example, a simple style looks great with an oversized sweater, while for a more striking effect, choose a model with feathers, fur, sequins, or even embellishments.

The pencil skirt is a perennial favorite of the season.
Pencil skirt. Photo: Instagram

Leather skirts

Dark shades, midi length, and dense textures make leather skirts perfect for colder months. Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Gabriela Hearst showed that a leather skirt pairs beautifully with warm knits. A simple sweater or jacket instantly takes on a new vibe when combined with this skirt.

A leather skirt will look particularly stylish.
Leather skirt on trend. Photo: Instagram

Bias cut

This trend smoothly transitions from summer into fall and winter. Bias-cut skirts have an especially feminine look: the fabric drapes diagonally, creating a sense of movement even when you’re standing still. This technique was originally developed by the legendary Madeleine Vionnet and is now back in style.

The slanted cut has never gone out of fashion.
Plaid skirt. Photo: Instagram

 In particular, plaid skirts are worth noting, as they are set to be in high demand.

Autumn style — universal formulas for a pencil skirt

Scandinavian autumn style — 3 fashionable looks

Why slouchy bags are Fall/Winter’s top accessory

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
