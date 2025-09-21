Skirts that set the season’s trends — highlight your femininity

Young woman in a bright skirt. Photo: freepik.com

This season, skirts take center stage in wardrobes. Designers are offering unexpected styles: from playful bubble minis to romantic layered ruffles. Classics are not left behind either—pencil skirts are making a comeback in a fresh format. Lingerie-style skirts and striking snake-print designs have also appeared on runways.

Novyny.LIVE highlighted three key silhouettes that will define fall-winter looks.

Trend skirts this Fall

Pencil skirt

This season, the pencil skirt is no longer strictly formal. Gucci, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, and Fendi showcased it in entirely new interpretations: low-waist designs, large pockets, and unexpected combinations. For example, a simple style looks great with an oversized sweater, while for a more striking effect, choose a model with feathers, fur, sequins, or even embellishments.

Pencil skirt. Photo: Instagram

Leather skirts

Dark shades, midi length, and dense textures make leather skirts perfect for colder months. Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and Gabriela Hearst showed that a leather skirt pairs beautifully with warm knits. A simple sweater or jacket instantly takes on a new vibe when combined with this skirt.

Leather skirt on trend. Photo: Instagram

Bias cut

This trend smoothly transitions from summer into fall and winter. Bias-cut skirts have an especially feminine look: the fabric drapes diagonally, creating a sense of movement even when you’re standing still. This technique was originally developed by the legendary Madeleine Vionnet and is now back in style.

Plaid skirt. Photo: Instagram

In particular, plaid skirts are worth noting, as they are set to be in high demand.

