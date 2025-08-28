Which skirt to wear in fall 2025 — cargo styles are trending

Cargo skirt. Photo from Instagram

In fall 2025, cargo skirts are a definite must-have. Previously associated only with utilitarian style or military aesthetics, it now takes on new life — in a feminine, stylish, and versatile format. The season’s key model is a straight skirt falling below the knee with patch pockets. These details create a sense of practicality while giving the outfit a distinctive character.

Why cargo skirts are in the spotlight

The cargo skirt is a blend of functionality and trendiness. It is convenient for everyday wear, as the pockets are truly practical, while also looking stylish thanks to its defined silhouette. These skirts are often made from denim, thick cotton, or blended fabrics that hold their shape well. This is where their versatility lies — the piece looks confident without being overly formal.

Black cargo skirt. Photo from Instagram

How to wear it in fall

For everyday style, the cargo skirt pairs perfectly with T-shirts, sweatshirts, or basic shirts. Simply add sneakers or loafers, and you have a ready-to-go casual look.

For a more feminine approach, it can be combined with a slim turtleneck and heeled boots. Even the utilitarian pockets then take on an elegant appearance.

For the office, a blazer in a matching or contrasting color works well. The cargo skirt can easily replace a classic pencil skirt while adding a modern touch.

For an evening look, it pairs beautifully with satin or lace tops. In this case, the cargo skirt becomes an unexpected focal point, highlighting a bold approach to style.

Brown skirt. Photo from Instagram

What makes this trend appealing

Cargo skirts offer freedom in styling: the same design can look formal, romantic, or sporty. This is the secret of their popularity — a skirt with pockets doesn’t restrict you, but opens up space for experimentation.

Denim cargo skirt. Photo from Instagram

This fall, it will become a versatile choice: whether you opt for a classic, basic look or want to experiment with bold combinations, cargo skirts will always look on-trend.

