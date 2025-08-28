Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion Autumn trend — cargo skirt in stylish combinations

Autumn trend — cargo skirt in stylish combinations

en
Publication time 28 August 2025 13:16
Which skirt to wear in fall 2025 — cargo styles are trending
Cargo skirt. Photo from Instagram

In fall 2025, cargo skirts are a definite must-have. Previously associated only with utilitarian style or military aesthetics, it now takes on new life — in a feminine, stylish, and versatile format. The season’s key model is a straight skirt falling below the knee with patch pockets. These details create a sense of practicality while giving the outfit a distinctive character.

Novyny.LIVE shares more about this trending skirt style.

Advertisement

Why cargo skirts are in the spotlight

The cargo skirt is a blend of functionality and trendiness. It is convenient for everyday wear, as the pockets are truly practical, while also looking stylish thanks to its defined silhouette. These skirts are often made from denim, thick cotton, or blended fabrics that hold their shape well. This is where their versatility lies — the piece looks confident without being overly formal.

Cargo skirts are quite versatile.
Black cargo skirt. Photo from Instagram

 How to wear it in fall

For everyday style, the cargo skirt pairs perfectly with T-shirts, sweatshirts, or basic shirts. Simply add sneakers or loafers, and you have a ready-to-go casual look.

For a more feminine approach, it can be combined with a slim turtleneck and heeled boots. Even the utilitarian pockets then take on an elegant appearance.

For the office, a blazer in a matching or contrasting color works well. The cargo skirt can easily replace a classic pencil skirt while adding a modern touch.

For an evening look, it pairs beautifully with satin or lace tops. In this case, the cargo skirt becomes an unexpected focal point, highlighting a bold approach to style.

The cargo skirt became an unexpected accent in the look.
Brown skirt. Photo from Instagram

 What makes this trend appealing

Cargo skirts offer freedom in styling: the same design can look formal, romantic, or sporty. This is the secret of their popularity — a skirt with pockets doesn’t restrict you, but opens up space for experimentation.

This skirt will be a versatile solution for fall.
Denim cargo skirt. Photo from Instagram

This fall, it will become a versatile choice: whether you opt for a classic, basic look or want to experiment with bold combinations, cargo skirts will always look on-trend.

Read more:

5 pant styles leading Fall 2025 fashion

Fall 2025 shoe trends everyone will be talking about

5 things that will be the main trends this fall

