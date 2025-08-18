How to wear the pencil skirt trend — from office to evening looks

A girl in a skirt. Photo: Freepik

Stylists decided to remind us of an item that has long become a symbol of femininity and confidence. Once it was considered exclusively an element of business wardrobe, but today the pencil skirt goes far beyond office bows and becomes the basis for a variety of stylizations.

Skirt styles worth trying on

In 2025, designers showed the pencil skirt in a new light. In addition to the classics made of suit fabrics, models with asymmetrical necklines, drapery, and massive pockets appeared. And if earlier the most popular length was knee-length, now maxi is in fashion. Even short girls should not be afraid of a long skirt — properly selected shoes and top will make the silhouette harmonious.

Trendy skirt. Photo from Instagram

Materials and textures

The choice is endless here: from restrained classics in the form of wool or suit fabrics to more daring options — leather, denim, silk, or even shiny materials. Knitted models are relevant for the cold season, and skirts with sequins or brocade for evening outings.

Pencil skirt in the look. Photo from Instagram

What to combine with

With a jacket. A classic option that is easy to adapt to the office or casual. You just have to change the shoes: shoes, loafers, or even sneakers will give a different mood to the look.

With a cardigan. A soft and feminine tandem that is suitable for both everyday life and dates.

In a sporty style. This combination has already become the norm: a pencil skirt with a T-shirt and sneakers has a modern and bold look.

With a sweater. A warm and cozy look for autumn or winter. Ideal for walks and meetings in an informal atmosphere.

Leather skirt. Photo from Instagram

Overall, the pencil skirt is a versatile item that has regained its must-have status. It helps create looks for any occasion — from the office to an evening out — while remaining true to femininity and style.

