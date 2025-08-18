How to wear the pencil skirt trend — from office to evening looks

The pencil skirt makes a glamorous comeback in 2025
Stylists decided to remind us of an item that has long become a symbol of femininity and confidence. Once it was considered exclusively an element of business wardrobe, but today the pencil skirt goes far beyond office bows and becomes the basis for a variety of stylizations.
Novyny.LIVE will tell you what to wear with this trendy item.
Skirt styles worth trying on
In 2025, designers showed the pencil skirt in a new light. In addition to the classics made of suit fabrics, models with asymmetrical necklines, drapery, and massive pockets appeared. And if earlier the most popular length was knee-length, now maxi is in fashion. Even short girls should not be afraid of a long skirt — properly selected shoes and top will make the silhouette harmonious.
Materials and textures
The choice is endless here: from restrained classics in the form of wool or suit fabrics to more daring options — leather, denim, silk, or even shiny materials. Knitted models are relevant for the cold season, and skirts with sequins or brocade for evening outings.
What to combine with
- With a jacket. A classic option that is easy to adapt to the office or casual. You just have to change the shoes: shoes, loafers, or even sneakers will give a different mood to the look.
- With a cardigan. A soft and feminine tandem that is suitable for both everyday life and dates.
- In a sporty style. This combination has already become the norm: a pencil skirt with a T-shirt and sneakers has a modern and bold look.
- With a sweater. A warm and cozy look for autumn or winter. Ideal for walks and meetings in an informal atmosphere.
Overall, the pencil skirt is a versatile item that has regained its must-have status. It helps create looks for any occasion — from the office to an evening out — while remaining true to femininity and style.
