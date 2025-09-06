Pencil skirts this fall: ideas for elegant outfits

Young woman in a skirt. Photo: freepik.com

This autumn and winter, skirts will once again take center stage in fashion — from semi-transparent models that have already become trend favorites to asymmetrical retro styles and romantic ruffled designs inspired by boho. No matter how many new styles appear, some pieces never go out of fashion. One of these is the pencil skirt.

Elle magazine shared more details about it.

It was once worn mainly in the office as part of a business wardrobe, but today we easily pair this style with any other pieces in the season’s capsule collection.

Three universal ways to wear a pencil skirt

Classic white shirt

This combination is a true classic that never fails. A white shirt adds elegance to a pencil skirt, creating a perfect duo for the office or a dinner.

To keep the look from appearing too formal, add bright accents: bold jewelry, a leather belt, or stylish heeled shoes. For playing with proportions, try an oversized shirt and cinch the waist with a thin belt.

Balenciaga FW 2025/26. Photo: Elle

Satin blouse

Satin adds a touch of effortless glamour and shine to the look. A shimmering blouse creates a beautiful contrast with a matte pencil skirt and is perfect for a party, cocktail event, or even a festive office day.

Saint Laurent FW 2025/26. Photo: Elle

Choose rich colors — emerald, burgundy, sapphire — or classic black or cream. Pair with heels and minimalist earrings for a look that is understated yet luxurious.

Knitted сardigan

Autumn is associated with warmth and coziness, making a cardigan a must-have. Paired with a pencil skirt, it creates an effortless chic effect: you appear completely relaxed yet look amazing.

Gucci FW 2025/26. Photo: Elle

Choose a cardigan made of cashmere or thick knit in neutral or deep autumn shades. Wear it partially open over a tank top or tie it at the waist. Add knee-high boots and a sleek bag for a perfect ready-to-go look for everyday city strolls.

