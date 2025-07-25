Polka dot skirt trend 2025: how to wear this summer's go-to piece

Girl in a polka dot dress. Photo: Freepik

The polka dot skirt has become a real hit of the summer of 2025. Light, noticeable, playful — exactly what you want to wear in the heat. This print, which once seemed old-fashioned, has now become a modern classic. There is a continuous wave of polka dot bows on Instagram, and fashionistas around the world are adding such skirts to their wish lists.

Vogue explained the reason for such popularity of this skirt.

Why everyone fell in love with the polka dot skirt

According to stylists, versatility is the middle name of this skirt. It is suitable for the office, for a vacation, and for coffee in the city. Paired with a basic T-shirt, it makes an ideal look for every day. And if you add heels and a top, you get a ready-made look for dinner or even a party.

Polka dot skirt. Photo from Instagram

This summer, designers decided to play with color and scale. Forget about the exclusively black and white option — bright colors, unexpected mixes, and even transparent fabrics are in fashion. One of the latest trends is the combination of blue and brown. It has an expensive, stylish, and very unusual look. And also large peas, which literally "capture" the skirt, becoming the center of the whole look.

Polka dot print is on trend. Photo from Instagram

But the main thing is that this skirt is definitely not about one way out. It easily fits into any style: from office classics to romance or casual. Just find yours — short, midi, or maxi, in pastel colors or with glitter, and you won't want to take it off. It is a rare case when a trend really works for everyone.

