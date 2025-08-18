The viral Korean “Fruit peel” manicure everyone wants — nail ideas

Trendy nails. Photo: VogueSG

Just when you thought the beauty world had moved past food-inspired trends, a new one emerges — fruit skin nails. Much like its predecessors — including glazed doughnut skin and cinnamon cookie butter hair — the essence of the look is evident in its name. Popular designs include watermelons, grapes, and figs.

This was reported by Byrdie.

Fruit peel nail ideas

Fruit peel nails live up to their name, resembling the outer layer of a ripe piece of fruit. They can resemble grapes (red or green), watermelon, apples, peaches, or figs. Any fruit will work, as long as you can capture the intricate details of their soft, multicolored skins.

Apple nails

Apple skin nails. Photo: nail.nuha/Instagram

Blueberry nails

Blueberry nails. Photo: nail.nuha/Instagram

Strawberry nails

Strawberry skin nails. Photo: nail.nuha/Instagram

Grape skin nails

Grape skin nails. Photo: nail.nuha/Instagram

Peach skin nails

Peach skin nails. Photo: nail.nuha/Instagram

How to get the look

This look is best achieved by a professional.

"The most challenging part of this look is ensuring it doesn't look streaky," says Candice Tan, an aspiring nail artist.

According to nail art professionals, the best way to achieve this effect is to use a variety of tools, such as tiny brushes and a dotting tool for precise line work. Tan advises, "You can also opt for more sheer, glossy nail hues for the base, before layering a polish with a velvet-like finish over it to create the illusion of the soft, fuzzy texture of fruit skin".

