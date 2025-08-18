Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
This Korean nail trend turns manicures into juicy fruit designs

en
Publication time 18 August 2025 15:35
The viral Korean “Fruit peel” manicure everyone wants — nail ideas
Trendy nails. Photo: VogueSG

Just when you thought the beauty world had moved past food-inspired trends, a new one emerges — fruit skin nails. Much like its predecessors — including glazed doughnut skin and cinnamon cookie butter hair — the essence of the look is evident in its name. Popular designs include watermelons, grapes, and figs.

This was reported by Byrdie.

Fruit peel nail ideas

Fruit peel nails live up to their name, resembling the outer layer of a ripe piece of fruit. They can resemble grapes (red or green), watermelon, apples, peaches, or figs. Any fruit will work, as long as you can capture the intricate details of their soft, multicolored skins.

  • Apple nails
apple nails
Apple skin nails. Photo: nail.nuha/Instagram
  • Blueberry nails
blueberry nails
Blueberry nails. Photo: nail.nuha/Instagram
  • Strawberry nails
strawberry skin nails
Strawberry skin nails. Photo: nail.nuha/Instagram
  • Grape skin nails
grape skin nails
Grape skin nails. Photo: nail.nuha/Instagram
  • Peach skin nails
peach skin nails
Peach skin nails. Photo: nail.nuha/Instagram

How to get the look

This look is best achieved by a professional. 

"The most challenging part of this look is ensuring it doesn't look streaky," says Candice Tan, an aspiring nail artist.

According to nail art professionals, the best way to achieve this effect is to use a variety of tools, such as tiny brushes and a dotting tool for precise line work. Tan advises, "You can also opt for more sheer, glossy nail hues for the base, before layering a polish with a velvet-like finish over it to create the illusion of the soft, fuzzy texture of fruit skin".

fashion trends nails style ideas nails
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
